dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 9.7% This Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $457,805.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,780.98 or 1.00000467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,688,115 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

