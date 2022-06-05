Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

