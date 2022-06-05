Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,632. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

