Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $116,821.20 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $116,821.20 and approximately $53.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,965.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.49 or 0.06058622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00211205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00607431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00623739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00073503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,985,346 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

