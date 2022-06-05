DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $29.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

