Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) is Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Docebo makes up approximately 21.3% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Docebo worth $220,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Docebo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Docebo by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 2.09. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

