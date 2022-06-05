Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

