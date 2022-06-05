DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

