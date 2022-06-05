DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for approximately 0.2% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.23 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

