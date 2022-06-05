Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.