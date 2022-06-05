Dynamic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $598,247.26 and approximately $25.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.32 or 0.06030713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00209314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00601007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00627185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00073255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

