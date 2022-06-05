Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 158,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,577. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

