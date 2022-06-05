Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DX. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

DX stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

