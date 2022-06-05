DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 82,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 38.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 560,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 5.41.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

