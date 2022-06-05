DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

