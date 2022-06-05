DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -200,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.