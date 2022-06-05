DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

