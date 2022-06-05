DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

