DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 89,986 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.85% of Piedmont Lithium worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.