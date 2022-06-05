DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7,071.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,234 shares of company stock worth $7,085,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.