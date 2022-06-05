DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,849 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $408.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.72. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

