DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 404,921 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404,921 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 106.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,514,000 after purchasing an additional 295,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

NYSE SRE opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

