DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $10.76 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

