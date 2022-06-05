DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

