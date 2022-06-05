DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

