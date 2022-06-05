Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $178.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.43 million and the highest is $182.06 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $723.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.13 million to $733.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $801.19 million, with estimates ranging from $781.86 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 507,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

