easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 691 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.31) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

LON EZJ traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 507.40 ($6.42). 5,682,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 534.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

