Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEARCA:EXD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

