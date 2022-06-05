Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 15.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirova owned approximately 0.20% of Ecolab worth $132,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

