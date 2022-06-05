Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $15.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.78. 1,423,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,858. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

