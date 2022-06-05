Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Boosted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

