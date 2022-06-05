eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFTR. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

EFTR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

