Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $39,656.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.18 or 0.08639322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00433079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031406 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

