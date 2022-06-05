Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $141.00. 2,923,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,315. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.