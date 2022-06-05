Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

