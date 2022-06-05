Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. 415,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -231.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

