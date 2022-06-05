Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -231.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

