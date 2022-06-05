Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Reaches $76.29 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00007997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $76.29 million and $623,343.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,798.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.46 or 0.06045410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00213046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00630299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00635018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00073453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.