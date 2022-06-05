EUNO (EUNO) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $281.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00191959 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,557,173,117 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

