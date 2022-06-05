Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $60,157.50 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ES stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

