Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evogene currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

