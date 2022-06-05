FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.93. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $319.65 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

