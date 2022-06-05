Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) to Issue Dividend of $7.85 on July 1st

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 7.85 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

FMCB opened at $940.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $861.00 and a 52-week high of $1,156.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

