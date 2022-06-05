Financial Contrast: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ExlService alerts:

This table compares ExlService and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.00% 20.12% 11.54% Phreesia -69.40% -34.90% -30.18%

This table compares ExlService and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.12 billion 4.36 $114.76 million $3.48 42.24 Phreesia $213.23 million 4.88 -$118.16 million ($3.08) -6.60

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40 Phreesia 0 3 11 0 2.79

ExlService currently has a consensus target price of $146.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $43.53, indicating a potential upside of 114.24%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than ExlService.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats Phreesia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. In addition, the company provides data-driven and digital enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting, and customer experience management to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and communications, manufacturing and retail and business services industries. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.