First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

