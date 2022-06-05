First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.