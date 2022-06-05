First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

