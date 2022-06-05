First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $29.37 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

