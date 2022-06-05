First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

