Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.67 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.